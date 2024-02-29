Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 29 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming thriller film 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' starring Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu and Sunny Kaushal on Thursday, unveiled the film's official teaser.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Netflix shared the teaser that they captioned, "Rani ki kahaani me pyaar aur pagalpan, dono abhi baaki hain. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is coming soon, only on Netflix!"

The short teaser gives a glimpse into the world of upcoming sequel with the song 'Ek Haseena Thi' from the cult classic film 'Karz' playing in the background.

'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' also stars Jimmy Shergill in the lead roles.

The film's logline reads, After the success of Haseen Dillruba, the story continues... Now residing in the city of Agra, Rani lives as a paying guest and Rishu lives under the alias Ravi Varma. While the city is facing its own struggles with a broken barrage, heavy floods and an unexpected arrival of crocodiles in the Yamuna river, Rishu and Rani are trying their best to avoid attention and plan their escape for their happily ever after. Will they manage to evade the cops this time as well? as per the film's press release.

The creators of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba said in a statement from the PR team, "We're thrilled to embark on another exhilarating chapter of romance and suspense with Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba! With the overwhelming love we've received for the first part, we couldn't be more excited to announce the continuation of this gripping saga. As we delve deeper into the tangled web of love, betrayal, and mystery, we're delighted to welcome the immensely talented Sunny Kaushal and Jimmy Shergill to our exciting world. So, buckle up, because the romance and thrill is far from over!"

'Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba' is a sequel to 'Haseen Dilruba', which premiered exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix in July 2021 and gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles

The film will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netlfix. However, its official release date it still awaited. (ANI)

