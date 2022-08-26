Washington [US], August 26 (ANI): A video of a giant slide in the United States has recently gone viral on the internet for launching people into the air while they attempted to slide down on it.

The viral video has been circulating on the internet and a Twitter user has shared it with the caption, "The giant slide at Belle Isle Park in Michigan was open for only 4 hours before workers shut it down to make adjustments. I wonder why they decided to do such a thing."

In the video, several people were seen enjoying the ride that launched them into the air and sent them plummeting to the ground.

Their reactions and noise proved how dangerous the ride was and how people felt after crashing onto the surface. The slide re-opened just last week after a two-year closure owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://twitter.com/artcombatpod/status/1560750215946199041

The ride's design flaw was that, not only was the entire thing made of metal but also unlike a regular slide it was not a straight incline, rather it was like waves with steep crests and troughs which led to riders crashing heavily on every trough.

Several people left comments on the viral video. One user wrote, ""This is one of the best examples I've seen of why math computations and engineering are crucial.

Another shared, "My 10 year old son said that would be "sweet". Sadly, my brain worked the same way at that age." A third person wrote, "They should have an ambulance waiting so you can bounce right in." (ANI)

