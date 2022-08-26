Samaritan Movie Review: Amazon Prime Video's new release Samaritan begins with a superhero origin story that feels a little inspired by the tale of Logan/Wolverine and Victor Creel/Sabertooth. So we have two super-powered siblings, who are driven to being outcasts by the people who fear their powers. One - Samaritan - turns good, while the other - Nemesis (wonder how hard it was to come up with these names...) - turns bad. So during one superpowered clash, a blast seemingly killed the two super-powered beings and for 25 years years, the city sees none of them in action and they are presumed to be dead for good. Pilou Asbaek on Playing Villain with a Cause in 'Samaritan': He is a Little Nuanced.

Of course, we know better, at least, those who have seen Megamind. And so does young Sam Cleary (Javon Walton) who believes Samaritan is still alive and due to certain incidents, he believes that his recluse neighbour Joe Smith (Sylvester Stallone) could be him.

Sam, whose single nurse mother (Dascha Polanco) is always behind with her bills, needs to do petty crimes to pay her debts and that brings him to the notice of a criminal mastermind Cyrus (Pilou Asbæk) and his gang. Cyrus is obsessed with Nemesis and acquires his super-powered hammer that could take down Samaritan, which he uses to incite riots across the cities. Now that a new 'Nemesis' is out in the front, will Samaritan return from hibernation to be the hero the city needs, something his new young friend clearly wants him to do?

Watch the Trailer:

There's no denying that Samaritan, directed by Julius Avery (who had made the underrated Overlord, a mashup of Nazis and zombies that I quite enjoyed though it ain't Red Snow), has an interesting idea. Of an aging superhero who is reluctant to come out of retirement. Yes, I know what's going on in your mind. Didn't Logan do it earlier? Well, the Hugh Jackman-starrer keeps coming across the mind, and it is disappointing that Samaritan doesn't exactly turn its premise into something captivating, engrossing and engaging like Logan (hey, there was a kid and a bunch of paper-thin baddies in here too!).

The lack of freshness in nearly every plot element is frustrating to say the least. Umpteen times we have seen geriatrics, with a troubled past, bond with a super-clingy kid with no respect for personal boundaries, and Samaritan breaks no new boundaries there. Umpteen times we saw villains with sketchy ambitions attempt to create chaos for no rhyme or reason, and sadly, not everyone could be as convincing as The Dark Knight's Joker in being someone who just likes to see the world burn.

For a moment, I thought Samaritan tried to give some sort of layer to Cyrus when he reveals to Sam why he reveres Nemesis, and in the process, expressing his V-like ambitions. Or when his acolyte Sil (Sophia Tatum) fleetingly bonds with Sam. Alas, these were mere flashes in the pan, as they turn out to be very forgettable and disposable villains. Even the action sequences feel nothing extraordinary and the VFX feels lacking, especially the sequence that awkwardly tries to deage Stallone. OTT Releases Of The Week: Huma Qureshi's Maharani Season 2 on Sony LIV, Shefali Shah’s Delhi Crime Season 2 on Netflix, Sylvester Stallone’s Samaritan on Amazon Prime Video & More.

Samaritan boasts of one major third act twist, a burst of a character revelation that, in a better movie, would have blown your mind away. However, with the writing being so ordinary and unassuming, that twist could be smelt from miles away and therefore, ends up being a limp whimper.

Coming to Stallone, the veteran action star playing a superhero idea is quite awesome, at least on paper. Sure, even the great Sly might have thought of that, having tasted some of superhero lore being part of the second Guardians of the Galaxy movie and playing King Shark in The Suicide Squad. But as someone who has grown up watching Stallone kick serious ass in films like Rambo series, Tango & Cash, Cobra, Judge Dredd, and many more fun '80s and '90s action movies, does the legend really need superpowers to stamp out his legacy? Oris this move of his an indication of the times we live, where only Marvel and DC movies are making a killing? Sly should just have a look at another action veteran, Mr Cruise, and know that that wearing capes and metal suits ain't needed to claim back your old glory. Just one fun action romp is enough. Sadly, Samaritan ain't that.

Yay!

- Sly Still Owns the Punches

Nay!

- Miserably, Those Punches Land Low

Final Thoughts

Trying to make its way out of Logan's shadow, Samaritan ends up being a generic and a forgettable action fare that cruises roughly on Stallone's still-convincing muscle-power. The goods take way too long to deliver, and when it does, they ain't enough to win back your already-waned interest. Samaritan is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Rating: 2.0

