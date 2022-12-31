Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, on Saturday morning shared an adorable picture with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

Taking to Instagram, Virat shared the picture which he captioned, "To the last sunrise of 2022." The couple is in Dubai to celebrate the New Year.

In the picture, Virat and Anushka could be seen standing on a roof with their backs to the camera while enjoying the morning vibe.

The cricketer was seen holding his daughter Vamika.

Soon after the cricketer shared the picture fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"You made our last morning of 2022 special," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Cutest couple I've ever seen."

A fan wrote, "Great king queen... always stay beautiful."

Anushka too took to Instagram to share beautiful sunrise images in her Stories.

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11, 2017, in Italy and are one of the most loved celebrity couples.

The couple was blessed with a baby girl in January 2021.

Talking about Anushka's work front, she recently surprised everyone with her cameo in 'Qala'. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it's become a huge talking point after the release.

Backed by Anushka's brother, Karnesh Sharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz, the film stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan. It marks Babil's official acting debut in films.

In the upcoming months, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film Chakda Xpress. (ANI)

