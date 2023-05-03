New Delhi, [India], May 3 (ANI): Cricketer Virat Kohli never misses a chance to share moments with his better-half Anushka Sharma. The former captain of the Indian national cricket team took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a smiling picture from his day out with his wife in Delhi.

"Out and about in delhi @anushkasharma," he wrote.

The couple were relaxing in the beautiful rainy weather of the national capital. Anushka can be seen dressed in a black Zip Hoodie and Virat looked smart in Grey T-shirt.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, the Indian batter's fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Do Dil Ek Dilli".

Another commented, "Best batsman and the best couple in the world"

Another Comment came from the offical account of delhi Capitals, "Welcome home, King".

The couple landed in Delhi for Virat's IPL match in the national capital. Delhi Capitals will face Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 6. Ahead of the match, Virat took some time off and went out with his wife, Anushka Sharma.

The 'Rab ne bana di jodi' actor , on the other hand, will be seen in her brother Karnesh Sharma's produced film 'Chakda Xpress'.The actor has two more big Bollywood projects confirmed to release soon. (ANI)

