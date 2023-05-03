Gautam Gambhir has taken an indirect dig at news anchor Rajat Sharma after the latter said he was jealous of Virat Kohli. The infamous episode at the end of the LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 match involving Kohli and Gambhir has been the talking point for quite some time now and Sharma, a former president of the DDCA (Delhi & District Cricket Association), said during a TV show that Gambhir is 'jealous' of Kohli. Gambhir and Kohli exchanged words in what turned out to be a heated exchange after the RCB star had a couple of arguments with Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler, Naveen-ul-Haq. Gambhir, the LSG mentor, then reportedly intervened and an ugly spat with Kohli transpired. In a video of the TV show, Sharma is heard saying that Kohli's popularity has become a concern for Gambhir and that was on show in the spat that happened at the Ekana Stadium after the match. Sharma, furthermore, goes on claim that Gambhir's behaviour was against the sportsman spirit of the game and not something expected from a Member of the Parliament and former player. Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir: Eyewitness Reveals Real Truth of Verbal Spat Between RCB Star and LSG Mentor During IPL 2023.

Watch the Video Here:

Rajat sharma 🗣️ "Gautam Gambhir is jealous of Virat Kohli's success. He's not able to digest the fact that Kohli is far better than him." #GTvsDC #LSGvsRCB #gautamgambhir #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/TetWN2QbOh — Bharggav Roy 🇮🇳 (@Bharggavroy) May 3, 2023

After the video of this went viral, Gambhir took to social media to react to this. In what can be termed as an indirect jibe, Gambhir wrote, "Man who ran away from Delhi Cricket citing “pressure” seems over-eager to sell paid PR as concern for cricket!" As mentioned earlier, Sharma was the DDCA president, had resigned in 2019, citing 'pressures' and 'pulls' of cricket administration and that 'vested interests were working against the interest of cricket'. Gambhir also added in the tweet, "Yanhi Kalyug aur yahna bhagore apne aadalat chalate hain' (This is Kalyug where 'fugitives' run their 'court'.) UP Police Cashes In on Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir Face-Off, Its 'Koi Bhi Mamla Humare Liye Virat Aur Gambhir Nahi' Tweet Goes Viral.

See Gautam Gambhir's Tweet Here

Man who ran away from Delhi Cricket citing “pressure” seems over eager to sell paid PR as concern for cricket! यही कलयुग़ है जहां ‘भगोड़े’ अपनी ‘अदालत’ चलाते हैं। — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) May 3, 2023

Both Gambhir and Kohli were handed fines of 100% of their match fees after this incident. Naveen-ul-Haq, who also had some arguments with Kohli, also was handed a 25% fine on his match fees. However, This was not the first time Gambhir has expressed his dissatisfaction with Sharma. In 2019, Gambhir unveiled a stand at the Arun Jaitley Stadium after him and questioned Sharma for the delay in doing so.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2023 09:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).