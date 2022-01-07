Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 (ANI): Music composer Vishal Dadlani on Friday revealed that he has contracted COVID-19.

Taking to Instagram, Vishal penned a note about his diagnosis stating that he has mild symptoms.

Also Read | Squid Game's Jung Ho-yeon Becomes the First Asian Model to Appear on Cover of Vogue Magazine.

"At no point, except during weekly shoots (where all testing protocols were followed to the best of my knowledge), have I met anyone without a mask on. Nor have I touched anything unsanitised, as far as I know. My symptoms are relatively mild, but still quite debilitating. Please be careful," he wrote.

He also requested asked people, who met him recently, to get tested as well.

Also Read | Kaun Banegi Shikharwati Review: This Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta Series Is Devoid of Good Laughs (LatestLY Exclusive).

"This is for anyone who may have come in contact with me this week or last 10 days. Sadly, despite every precaution, I have tested Covid positive," he informed.

After learning about his diagnosis, fans and members of the film industry showered him with get well soon messages.

"Get well soon Vishal," actor Varun Dhawan commented.

"Damnn... sending you tons of love and strength to get through this ASAP," actor Sophie Choudry wrote.

Meanwhile, Mumbai, on Thursday, reported a steep rise in daily Covid count with 20,181 new infections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)