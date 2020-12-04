Washington [US], December 4 (ANI): The first trailer of American TV host Wendy William's Lifetime original movie - her biopic titled 'Wendy Williams: The Movie,' was dropped on Thursday (local time).

According to Page Six, the 56-year-old TV host promised to use her talk show to tell it like it is, and the trailer absolutely delivered on Williams' promise. The trailer documents Williams' rise from radio host to the daytime talk show host, as well as her struggles with cocaine (her now-famous Halloween collapse even makes the cut) and marital struggles with now-ex-husband Kevin Hunter.

Also Read | The Matrix 4, Godzilla vs Kong, The Suicide Squad And Others, Warner Bros. Pictures To Release Their 2021 Biggies in Both Theatres and HBO Max (Watch Video).

As per Page Six, Williams is executive producing the movie, which may lead fans to assume the dramatic or unflattering parts of Williams' life would be left out, but that doesn't appear to be the case, as the trailer even touches upon Hunter's affair with mistress Sharina Hudson, who welcomed a daughter with Hunter weeks before Williams filed for divorce.

"I haven't seen anything, including what you're about to see, [like this before]," Williams said before debuting the trailer.

Also Read | Juda Kar Diya Poster: Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopra Are Back On Screens In this Exciting Music Video (View Post).

Darren Grant, whom Williams described as an 'award-winning person in the business,' directs the Lifetime biopic, which he said he would only work on if it didn't get "watered down."

He said to Willams on Thursday's episode of 'The Wendy Williams Show', "You were on your grind. You were the talk of the town. I was like, you know what, that story ... I want to be a part of it."

'Wendy Williams: The Movie' is set to premiere on January 30. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)