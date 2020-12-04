In what can be termed as superb news, Warner Bros. Pictures on December 3, announced that it will be releasing its 2021 biggies in both theatres and also online on HBO Max. This announcement comes soon after the studio made the announcement that Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 will be releasing in theatres as well as online on HBO Max. Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 To Release in India Before US On December 24.

Warner Bros. Pictures' 2021 line up includes films like The Suicide Squad, Dune, The Matrix 4, In the Heights, The Many Saints of Newark, Godzilla vs. Kong, Judas and the Black Messiah, The Little Things, Tom and Jerry, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, Mortal Kombat, Those Who Wish Me Dead, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Reminiscence, Malignant and King Richard, a total of 17 films that will hit the theatres and also HBO Max. Ray Fisher Claims Warner Bros Released News of Batfleck's Return as a Distraction Tactic From Joss Whedon Controversy.

Warner Media chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff, as per a statement reported by Variety, said, "We’re living in unprecedented times which call for creative solutions, including this new initiative for the Warner Bros. Pictures Group. No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021.”

“With this unique one-year plan, we can support our partners in exhibition with a steady pipeline of world-class films, while also giving moviegoers who may not have access to theaters or aren’t quite ready to go back to the movies the chance to see our amazing 2021 films. We see it as a win-win for film lovers and exhibitors, and we’re extremely grateful to our filmmaking partners for working with us on this innovative response to these circumstances,” the statement read.

