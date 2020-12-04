For all of you fans who have missed watching Erica Fernandes after Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Harshad Chopra after Bepannaah on screen, the pair is back and together. Erica and Harshad have paired up for a music video. Titled Juda Kar Diya, the music video was shot in Goa last month. Produced by Anshul Garg, the song is sung by none other than Stebin Ben. Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda Tease About Their New Music Video Shot In Goa! (View Post).

The makers released the first poster of the music video which was shared by Erica on her Instagram page. Juda Kar Diya will release on December 8 and will see the pairing of Erica and Harshad for the first time and fans are really excited about the music video. Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Reel’ Brother Harshad Chopda To Give A Beautiful Tribute To The Late Actor By Performing On His Song ‘Ik Vaari Aa’ (Watch Video).

Check Out the Poster Below:

From the title of the poster, we can guess that it is a break up song. The poster sees Erica dressed in a white wedding gown while Harshad is seen in a sharp tuxedo. Erica's Kasautii... co-star Parth Samthaan also commented under Erica's post and wrote, "Yay, Goa memories." Are you waiting to watch Erica and Harshad together? We know we are.

