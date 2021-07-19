Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Ahead of the release of 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', actor Nora Fatehi opened up about getting an injury on her forehead while shooting for an action sequence in the film.

"We were shooting for an action sequence and the director wanted to shoot the scene in a single take with one camera, hence my co-actor and I rehearsed the action choreography wherein he holds a gun to my face and I flick the gun out of his hands to start beating him up," Nora said.

"It went perfect in our rehearsals which was literally five minutes before the take, however, when we started rolling the actual take, the coordination was off and the actor accidentally threw the gun to my face, due to which the end of the metal gun, which was by the way, really heavy, hit my forehead causing an injury and blood gushing out," she added.

Nora was immediately taken to a hospital as the injury caused swelling and blood loss, almost leaving her unconscious due to the pain.

Interestingly, the injury worked out for the film as a sequence required Nora's face to be smashed in a mirror, which was ideally supposed to be a VFX creation, however, with Nora's accident, the team decided to use her real wound.

This wasn't the only injury, Nora also got injured while performing another action stunt.

"Later that day, we shot for another action scene, it was a chase sequence which demanded running, action and fast-paced movements. During the shoot, I fell injuring my fingers really bad, because of which I had to wear a sling throughout the shoot. In all, it was a physically tough sequence, wherein I got hurt a lot as I executed all my scenes myself without any stunt double, but I wear my scars with pride as it offered me an outstanding learning experience that I'd cherish for a lifetime," she said.

The forthcoming film also stars actors Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharad Kelkar, and Ammy Virk.

The film is set amid the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Ajay will be seen essaying the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik in the film.

Directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' is scheduled to release on August 13 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)