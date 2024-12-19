Washington [USA], December 19 (ANI): Timothee Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan both have two movies in awards contention for the upcoming Oscars 2025. The duo who are now eyeing Academy Awards have been co-stars for two films titled-Lady Bird (2017) and Little Women (2019).

During an event hosted by British Film Insititute and Vanity Fair on Wednesday evening, the 'Dune' actor recalled the shoot for 'Little Women' and shared a vital lesson in timekeeping that he received from Ronan, as per the report of Variety.

Prior to their meeting for the 'Lady Bird' shoot which was written and directed by Greta Gerwig, Timothee admitted recalled being told about Ronan by Emery Cohen, who had worked with her on the 2016 hit "Brooklyn."

"I kept hearing this name 'Saoirse, Saoirse' and didn't put two and two together when I saw the name spelt out, because I'm an ignorant American, but then we got to work and I was just blown away immediately," Timothee said.

Adding to this, Ronan said, "We were very lucky that we clicked straight away and we had Greta, who from day one seemed to be so excited about what was happening between the two of us."

After the release, the duo earned their nominations at the Academy Awards. Timothee was nominated for the film 'Call Me By Your Name' while Ronan earned a nomination for her role in 'Lady Bird.'

"Everyone was sort at a genesis, especially on 'Lady Bird," Chalamet said. "It was a small production and I feel like we had no clue how well received it was going to be."

The duo then returned to share the screen for 'Little Women.' During the shoot, Timothee admitted that he was once badly scolded by her co-star Ronan when he was holding the production back by reaching late on the set.

"I was on the phone trying to do this thing, and I get this bang on my trailer door, like really intensely so I was thinking someone had died, and I opened the door and there was Saoirse in a bald cap and she was like, get to the trailer right now," said Timothee Chalamet.

On the work front, Timothee Chalamet will be next seen in the film 'The Complete Unknown' which is directed by James Mangold.

The movie is set in the summer of 1961 when 19-year-old Bob Dylan first arrived in New York City from Minnesota with little more than his guitar and dreams of making it big in the music world.

The film is inspired by Elijah Wald's 2015 book 'Dylan Goes Electric!' Newport, Seeger, Dylan, and the Night That Split the Sixties, which delves into the pivotal moment in Dylan's career when he transitioned from folk music to rock, electrifying his sound and sparking controversy at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie is slated to release in the theatres on December 25. (ANI)

