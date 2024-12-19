As Ankita Lokhande celebrates her 40th birthday today, her close friend and Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, shared a heartfelt message. Ankita Lokhande Birthday: Pics from Her Instagram Account That Prove She's a Fashionista.

Shweta expressed that her bhai's love and blessings are always with Ankita. In response to Ankita’s birthday post, SSR’s sister took to the comments section to wish the actress, commenting, “A very happy birthday, my dear. Hope you always stay happy and healthy. Bhai’s love and blessings are always with you too.”

Through her post, the Pavitra Rishta actress gave fans a glimpse of a spiritual start to her birthday. Ankita shared pictures where she can be seen performing a pooja with her husband Vicky Jain and family members. In the caption, Ankita wrote, “And the birthday has just begun with love, laughter, and blessings. Happy birthday to me.”

Ankita Lokhande and Shweta Singh Kirti share a strong bond and frequently support each other on social media. During Ankita’s stint on Bigg Boss 17, Shweta extended her support after Ankita faced online criticism for discussing the late actor on the reality show. Shweta hit back at trolls who accused Ankita of using the sympathy card by repeatedly mentioning Sushant Singh Rajput in the house.

For those unaware, Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput were in a relationship for seven years. They first met on the set of the TV show Pavitra Rishta, where their love blossomed. Despite their eventual breakup, Ankita has remained close to Sushant's family, particularly his sister Shweta.

On the work front, Ankita Lokhande became a household name for her portrayal of Archana in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Pavitra Rishta. In 2019, she made her film debut with Kangana Ranaut's directorial venture Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She also appeared in the films Baaghi 3 and Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. In 2023, she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 17. Ankita Lokhande Shows Off Navel in Purple Saree, Goes All Bold as She Talks About 'Self-Love' in New Instagram Video and Photos.

Lokhande was last seen in Laughter Chefs with Vicky Jain as a contestant.

