Entertainment News | Why the Skechers Hotshots Pyke is My New Daily Driver

By Himank Tripathi

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): I heard this long ago: there's an old rule with sneakers- the better they look, the more they're going to hurt. Now, I don't know if you've fallen for that classic court silhouette, only to realize by midday that you're essentially walking on a flat piece of plywood.

Also Read | Ranveer Singh's Global Blockbuster 'Dhurandhar' Set for Japan Release on This Date.

That's exactly why I was skeptical when I tried the Skechers Hotshots Pyke and found that they do something most sneakers don't. These sneakers get more comfortable the more I wear them, so let me tell you all about the Skechers Hotshot sneakers and help you decide if these are for you or not.

The right balance:

Also Read | BAFTA TV Craft Awards 2026: Netflix Drama 'Adolescence' and 'The Celebrity Traitors' Win Big - Details Inside.

I don't know how, but Skechers has balanced the street-ready look of the court & classics collection with their performance DNA. I guess the secret sauce here is the Synthetic Duraleather that keeps the shoe affordable, lightweight, and easy to maintain. It adapts to your foot rather than fighting against it, and I realized this once I started wearing these sneakers regularly.

Image courtesy: Skechers

Tech That Matters:

I always like to know what's actually happening inside any product, as that reveals the real tech or innovation the product is using. In the case of these sneakers by Skechers, the hidden tech is called Air-Cooled Memory Foam. It just feels great the moment I step into these sneakers. That's not all; there are three more areas that I liked about these sneakers. Here they are:

The Foam Wedge: I am not sure if you know this, but most lifestyle sneakers are hollow inside. Not the Hotshots, where there is a hidden foam wedge midsole. This is such a great feature, as it helps me not to feel every pebble on the road when I'm walking on the streets of Dwarka or navigating a busy airport.

Double-Layered Defense: Then comes the toe cap, which is quite hard, and that's a good thing. Skechers is using a double layer of suede there, and that's why the Hotshots range of sneakers by Skechers can be a good choice for those who tend to scuff their shoes or stay on the move all day. Trust me, that extra durability is a lifesaver.

The 'S' Factor: Initially, I did not understand the bold and contrasting 'S' logo, but it grew on me as I realized it gives a 'statement' vibe without being loud. I like the idea of being minimal when it comes to design, and the Skechers Hotshots do the same thing. They look just as good with a pair of chinos as they do with joggers. Skechers is pushing the Hotshots range as a 'fresh vibe for everyday fashion,' and it makes sense. You can opt for the Pyke variant that I have or pick any other pair; the goal is the same: embrace effortless style that doesn't require a change of shoes halfway through the day. Good job, Skechers!

Image courtesy: Skechers

In The End:

I like the idea of minimal design along with a premium aesthetic, so if you're also one of those who's tired of 'thin' soles that leave your feet aching, you can look at the Skechers Hotshots sneakers. The memory foam is such a good thing for your feet, and additionally, these sneakers are built with the structural integrity of a serious walker.

I don't find many sneakers that I can wear repeatedly, especially on the basis of how they feel rather than just how they look, but the Skechers Hotshot Pyke has earned its spot. Priced at Rs 6,499 onwards, I find the Skechers Hotshots range of sneakers street-ready, comfort-first, and, most importantly, respectful to my feet.

My Rating: 4/5

(Disclaimer: The author is an expert in the fields of lifestyle, consumer technology, and auto. Views shared here are personal.) (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)