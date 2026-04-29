BAFTA TV Craft Awards 2026: Netflix Drama ‘Adolescence’ and ‘The Celebrity Traitors’ Win Big – Details Inside

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Netflix’s gritty drama Adolescence and the reality phenomenon The Celebrity Traitors emerged as the top victors at the 2026 BAFTA Television Craft Awards on Sunday night. Held at The Brewery in London, the ceremony honoured the technical and creative talent behind the scenes of the 2024 television season. Both productions secured two awards each, leading a diverse field of winners that spanned period dramas, documentaries and international thrillers. BAFTA TV Awards 2025 Winners: Marisa Abela, 'Mr Loverman', 'Blue Lights', 'Baby Reindeer' Win Big - Check Full List.

BAFTA TV Awards 2026 Fiction Winners List

In the highly competitive fiction categories, Philip Barantini took home the award for Best Director: Fiction for his work on Adolescence. The Netflix series has been a critical powerhouse this season, heading into the main BAFTA ceremony with a total of 11 nominations. The award for Best Writer: Drama was presented to Will Smith for the Apple TV+ spy thriller Slow Horses. Meanwhile, Jack Rooke was recognised as Best Writer: Comedy for Big Boys, beating out veteran talent including Steve Coogan. Other notable wins in the fiction sector included:

Costume Design: Maja Meschede for A Thousand Blows.

Make Up & Hair Design: Vickie Lang and team for Amadeus.

Production Design: Philippa Mumford for Juice.

Scripted Casting: Nathan Toth and Julie Harkin for Reunion.

‘The Celebrity Traitors’ Wins Big

The Celebrity Traitors maintained its cultural momentum by winning the Entertainment Craft Team award and the Sound: Factual honour. The show’s technical execution was praised for capturing the high-stakes atmosphere of the competition. In the factual categories, Rob Coldstream won Best Director: Factual for Vietnam: The War That Changed America. The award for Editing: Factual went to Mel Quigley and Andy Kemp for their work on the harrowing documentary Gaza: Doctors Under Attack. The ceremony also highlighted breakthrough talent. Olaide Sadiq won the Emerging Talent: Factual award for Grenfell: Uncovered, while Janice Okoh was named the Emerging Talent: Fiction winner for writing Just Act Normal. BAFTA TV Awards 2024 Nominations: The Crown Takes the Lead with Eight Nods, While Black Mirror Earns Seven - Check Full List Here.

BAFTA Craft Awards 2026 Technical Winners

Disney+’s Andor continued its streak of technical recognition, winning the award for Special, Visual & Graphic Effects. Other craft winners included Ryan Kernaghan, who won Photography & Lighting: Fiction for Trespasses, and Tom Rowlands, who received the Original Music: Fiction award for Mussolini: Son of the Century. The award for Titles & Graphic Identity was handed to the team behind the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025, noting the vibrant visual branding of the sporting event.

BAFTA Craft Awards 2026 Highlights

The BAFTA TV Craft Awards focus specifically on the "behind-the-camera" roles, such as editing, sound, and production design, that are essential to television production but often overshadowed by on-screen talent. This year’s event was hosted by comedian Maisie Adam at The Brewery, a historic 18th-century venue in the capital. The industry now turns its attention to the BAFTA TV Awards, which celebrate on-screen performances and overall program excellence. That ceremony is scheduled for Sunday, May 10, at London’s Royal Festival Hall. Comedian and Taskmaster host Greg Davies is set to preside over the evening, where Adolescence and A Thousand Blows remain the frontrunners for the night's biggest prizes.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Hollywood Reporter), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 09:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).