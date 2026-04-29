Ranveer Singh’s Global Blockbuster ‘Dhurandhar’ Set for Japan Release on This Date

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Bollywood’s livewire star Ranveer Singh’s latest blockbuster Dhurandhar (Part 1) is all set to release in Japan on July 10 after shattering records globally. The official Instagram handle of Jio Studios and B62 Studios shared the poster of the Aditya Dhar-directed film with its title written in English and other details mentioned in Japanese. ‘Dhurandhar’ Duo Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar To Reunite for New Film? Here’s When Filming Begins.

‘Dhurandhar’ Japan Release Date Announced

For the caption, the banners mentioned in a collaborative post, “It’s time for Japan to experience the Dhurandhar energy! Arriving in theatres across Japan on 10.7.2026.” The first instalment of the spy action entertainer has minted over whopping INR 1328 crores worldwide when it was released globally on December 5, 2025. The first installment of the duology, as per a statement from the makers, “recorded a landmark performance internationally, emerging as the No. 1 Hindi film of all time in North America, while also becoming the highest-grossing Indian film ever in Canada and Australia, and ranking among the top-performing Indian films in the UK.”

‘Dhurandhar’ Cast and Plot Explained

Starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Danish Pandor, Dhurandhar is a duology. The film’s first instalment was based on a high-stakes covert counter-terrorism operation. It traces an undercover Indian intelligence agent who infiltrates Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India. Ranveer Singh Performed ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Climax Near Real 500-Litre Petrol Explosion; SFX Lead Reveals No-CGI Secret Behind INR 1,750 Crore Blockbuster.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Japan Release Date

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, backed by Jio Studios, traces the story of an undercover Indian intelligence agent who continues to infiltrate Karachi's criminal syndicates and Pakistani politics while avenging the 26/11 attacks and confronting bigger threats. The film's storyline loosely draws inspiration from multiple real-life geopolitical events and conflicts in South Asia. The high-octane action thriller is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. Presented by Jio Studios and produced by B62 Studios, Dhurandhar is now set to create a powerful cinematic impact as it releases in theatres across Japan on 10th July 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 11:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).