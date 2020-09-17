New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Several Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, and others on Thursday extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

The celebrities took to Twitter to wish the Prime Minister on his 70th birthday.

"Wishing our Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday. And many more to come," tweeted actor Shahid Kapoor.

Kumar on the other hand marked the day by posting a throwback picture of himself with the Prime Minister.

"One to always keep the best interests of the nation & its people in mind and emerge victorious in the toughest of situations,the nation looks up to you for your dynamic leadership," Akshay wrote along with the picture.

"Wishing you a very happy birthday sir @narendramodi ji, love & prayers always #HappyBirthdayPMModi," he added.

Filmmaker Karan Johar also wished the Prime Minister on the occasion.

"Happy Birthday honorable PM @narendramodi ji! It has been my good fortune to discuss love for movies and the impact of our cinema on the global footprint with you," he tweeted.

"Your graciousness, warmth & understanding has always served as a guiding light! Wishing you health and happiness," he continued.

Devgn also took to Twitter and said, "Happy 70th Modiji More Power to you Sir. @narendramodi #HappyBirthdayPMModi."

Bollywood's Dhak Dhak girl Madhuri Dixit hopped on the micro-blogging site and shared a picture of herself with the Prime Minister to wish him on the day.

"My heartiest congratulations to you on your 70th birthday @narendramodi Ji. Wishing you a healthy & happy year ahead. May our country continue to achieve great heights under your leadership," she wrote along with the picture.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle also posted a picture of herself with PM Modi and wrote, "Adarniya Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modiji ke janam din par, unko meri bahut bahut shubhkamnayein. Deergha ayushaman rahiye, Bhagwan se yahi Prarthana hai. Jai Hind."

Actor Sanjay Dutt also took to the platform and said, "Wishing our Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji a very Happy Birthday. May God bless you with good health and happiness."

Scores of other Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and others wished the Prime Minister on his 70th birthday. (ANI)

