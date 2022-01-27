Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): On actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill's 28th birthday on Thursday, her brother Shehbaz Badesha shared a beautiful post on social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shehbaz posted a video featuring lots of fun moments from the time he spent inside the 'Bigg Boss 13' house with his sister.

Also Read | Good Luck Sakhi: Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need To Know About Keerthy Suresh's Telugu Film.

In the caption, he wrote, "Happy birthday my sister. without u i can proudly say that i am nothing. Love u bless u always rabb kre meri v umar tainu lage @shehnaazgill."

Fans flooded the post with love-filled comments.

Also Read | Macaulay Culkin And Brenda Song Engaged: These 5 Pictures Prove That The Changeland Stars Are The Cutest Couple.

"U r amazing brother!! Love this brother-sister bond!! #hbdshehnaazgill," a social media user wrote.

"@badeshashehbaz sabh #sidnaaz ke tarf se sana ko wish karna," another added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the Punjabi film 'Honsla Rakh' alongside Diljit Dosanjh. Her recent song collaboration -- 'Boring Day', with music producer Yashraj Mukhate was widely appreciated by fans.

Shehnaaz will also be paying a tribute to her late close friend Sidharth Shukla in the upcoming finale of 'Bigg Boss 15'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)