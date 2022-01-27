As actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill turned a year older on Thursday, a birthday celebration video from her 27th birthday last year went viral on social media, featuring late actor Sidharth Shukla. In the clip, Sidharth can be seen holding his rumoured girlfriend and swinging her into a pool, while everyone laughs around. Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Shehnaaz Gill To Give a Special Tribute to Sidharth Shukla on Salman Khan’s Reality Show (Watch Video).

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, popularly called SidNaaz by fans, grew close to each other when they were in the Bigg Boss house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won that same season in 2020. The duo also appeared together on reality shows such as Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3, along with featuring in music videos of 'Bhula Dunga' and 'Shona Shona'.

Shehnaaz also released her music video, 'Tu Yaheen Hai', in the beloved memory of Sidharth, who passed away on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40 due to a heart attack.

