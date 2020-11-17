Washington [US], November 17 (ANI): A new 'Wonder Girl' series based on the DC characters is being created by Joelle Jones at the CW.

According to Variety, Greg Berlanti will be serving as the executive producer, while the lead role will be played by Yara Flor.

The one-hour-long drama revolves around a Latina Dreamer, who was born of a Brazilian River God and Amazonian Warrior. As the show proceeds, she finds out that she is a Wonder Girl and that she must fight evil forces through her power.

Dailyn Rodriguez whose previous credits include 'Ugly Betty,' is set to write and executive produce alongside Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden for Berlanti Productions.

'Wonder Girl,' is being produced by Berlanti's shingle in collaboration with Warner Bros. Television.

The news comes almost a month after DC Comic unveiled Flor as the upcoming iteration of Wonder Woman in a series of upcoming comics titled 'Future State,' reported Variety.

The comic event series is slated to kickstart in January 2021 until the next two months. (ANI)

