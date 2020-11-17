When you think about the world's most novel and exceptional actors, Danny DeVito's name has to be on the list without a doubt. The actor who turned 75 today, used every disadvantage coming his way to its best value and made a mark in the industry with mere talent. We all have either grown up seeing his movies or have been introduced to his extraordinary work through a discussion and have fallen in love with how beautifully he portrays any character. Jumanji the Next Level Movie Review: Jack Black, Danny DeVito Steal the Show in Dwayne Johnson’s Glitchy but Funnier Sequel to the 2017 Film.

While he has given many stellar performances, personally my heart goes to the little dance he did in one of the Friends' episodes where he essayed the role of a stripper. It takes a lot of courage and guts to essay such a small role with such grace and for that Danny will always have a special place in my heart.

But while Roy The Stripper was a highlight character for me, the actor has given numerous performances that need a special mention. So today on the occasion of his birthday, check out the top 5 performances by the actor. Dumbo Teaser Trailer: Tim Burton's Eye for Visual Flair Makes The Tale of Disney's Lovable Big-Eared Elephant Appealing.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest(1975) as Martini

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest was the big break that Danny deserved. The film featured DeVito alongside young Jack Nicholson and the camaraderie was a big hit amongst the audience. The story of the film revolved around a man who was falsely convicted of being mentally unstable and the rebellion that follows from inside the mental institution he’s placed in. DeVito essayed the role of Martini, the second-in-command to Nicholson, making for the most acclaimed feature film appearance of his career.

Danny DeVito in One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest(Pic Credit: Google)

Taxi(1978 to 1982) as Louie De Palma

While Taxi might be one of those sitcoms that somewhat got lost with time, this show has to be on our list for Danny's amazing performance. Running from 1978 to 1982, the series revolved around the lives of cab drivers in New York City and Danny's character Louie De Palma was marked as a notable one. The show also launched the careers of several stellar actors like Tony Danza, Marilu Henner, Andy Kaufman and Christopher Lloyd.

Danny DeVito in Taxi(Pic Credit: Google)

Batman Returns(1992) as Penguin

While you might agree that Batman Returns was not the best one in the series, Danny's character Penguin was as evil as it could get. Once you saw DeVito in this evil avatar, it was really hard for a person to get it out of his/her mind. Penguin had some surprising physical similarities to an actual penguin and Danny seemed fit to play the role.

Danny DeVito in Batman Returns (Pic Credit: Google)

Matilda (1996) As Harold "Harry" Wormwood

Matilda was one of the best works by Danny DeVito. The actor acted as well as directed the film and transformed the Roald Dahl classic book on the big screen to its fullest potential. He essayed the role of Harold "Harry" Wormwood, one of Matilda’s awful parents. He was paired alongside actress Rhea Perlman, DeVito’s real-life wife, and the two really were able to convince the audience with their acting about home how horrible they were to the sweet and sympathetic Matilda.

Danny DeVito in Matilda (Pic Credit: Google)

Austin Powers In Goldmember (2002) as Mini Me

This might be one of the smallest roles played by DeVito but it definitely is one of the favourites amongst the audiences. The third instalment in the Austin Powers franchise - Austin Powers In Goldmember - featured a movie revolving around Austin's life. Danny DeVito essayed the role of Mini-Me which even though was a cameo was a big hit. DeVito featured in a bald avatar, yelling smuts and firing off a machine gun and we will never be able to replace that picture.

Danny DeVito in Austin Powers (Pic Credit: Google)

Well, these are our top favourite performances by Danny DeVito. We wish the veteran a very happy 75th birthday. Here's to seeing more of him on the screen.

