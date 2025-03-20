Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): Filmmaker AR Murugadoss has expressed a desire to collaborate with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in future.

In an interview with ANI, Murugadoss, who has already worked with Aamir Khan in 'Ghajini' and Salman Khan in the forthcoming film 'Sikandar', spoke about his wish to tick off working with the third Khan from his bucket list.

"After this film (Sikandar), I have to finish one Tamil film. Then I will think about it (collaborating with SRK). Definitely, it is (on my bucket list); I want to work with him," Murugadoss said.

Besides Aamir and Salman, Murugadoss has worked with huge stars such as Rajinikanth ('Darbar'), Vijay ('Kaththi'), Mahesh Babu ('Spyder'), Chiranjeevi ('Stalin'), Suriya (Ghajini) and Ajith ('Dheena') as well.

Asked if his responsibilities doubled when he teamed up with big-ticket stars, Murugadoss shared, "When we do a film with big stars, we have the sudden attention. That is a plus point. There's pressure too. There's the audience who expects different things from us. We can't disappoint their fans...so that pressure will be there always. With the big stars, we have to take care of many elements, including their introduction, mass build-up, and mass audience."

Murugadoss has a strong track record with big stars, boasting hits like 'Ghajini' and 'Kaththi'. Now it is to be seen how Salman Khan-starrer 'Sikandar' will perform at the box office.

Backed by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is set to release on March 30, 2025. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna. (ANI)

