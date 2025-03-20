Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan recently made his acting debut with Nadaaniyan, co-starring Khushi Kapoor. The rom-com, helmed by debutante director Shauna Gautam, which was released on Netflix on March 7, 2025, has been subjected to harsh criticism by audiences and critics alike. The performances in the film have largely received negative reviews, with many even questioning the decision to allow unprepared newcomers to take on lead roles just because of their background. Amid the harsh trolling, a surprising revelation has emerged. As per sources, Ibrahim Ali Khan's voice in Nadaaniyan was not his but AI-generated. ‘Nadaaniyan’ Movie Review: Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor Are Insufferable in This Clueless Campus Romcom (LatestLY Exclusive).

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Voice in ‘Nadaaniyan’ AI-Generated?

According to a recent media report, Ibrahim Ali Khan's voice was AI-generated. Despite dubbing for the movie, the makers concluded that the young actor's voice was not suitable for the role. Sources revealed that the makers experimented with several VAs to find a match for Ibrahim's character. However, none of these attempts worked, so they decided to use digital technology to align with Ibrahim's on-screen persona.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Nadaaniyan’:

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s ‘Nadaaniyan’ VA Not Credited for His Work?

Amid the surprising AI revelation, a post on Reddit has gone viral, where it was alleged that Ibrahim's voice artiste for Nadaaniyan received no credit for his work. A post shared on BollyBlindsNGossip claimed that a professional VA who has dubbed in Hindi for a few Disney movies was selected for the dubbing. The post read, "The VA was chosen because his voice matched Ibrahim's real voice. But Ibrahim was so poor with his expressions & body language that it became apparent to avid streaming users after watching that something was amiss. As the VA was used to do voice-over for professional actors & well-animated characters, he found it really hard to coordinate with Ibrahim's lack of energy and vibe."

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s VA Not Credited for ‘Nadaaniyan’?

The post also claimed that Netflix wanted to credit the voice actor for his contribution, but he and his team refused. This might be because AI was used to enhance the voiceover. Meanwhile, amid the trolling and bashing, it feels good that a few from the film fraternity have supported the actors. Celebs like Sonu Sood, Vikram Bhatt, and Hansal Mehta have come forward in their support, requesting people not to be so harsh on the young actors. People need to realise that constructive criticism is far more valuable than mere downgrading and trolling. ‘Be Kind to Debutants in the Film Fraternity’: Sonu Sood Drops Cryptic Post Amid Ibrahim Ali Khan-Khushi Kapoor’s Trolling for ‘Nadaaniyan’.

The Gen-Z rom-com backed by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment also features Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza and Jugal Hanraj in key roles.

