This Holi, the world witnessed an explosion of colours, music, and pure energy as fans across London, Los Angeles, New York, and Canada celebrated in the most vibrant way possible. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared a video showcasing the global celebrations of the chart-topping track "Bam Bam Bhole" from the much-anticipated Salman Khan starrer Sikandar. The song, which has taken the world by storm, has proven that Salman Khan's magic isn't just confined to India - it has spread to every corner of the globe. ‘Sikandar’ Song ‘Bam Bam Bhole’: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna Set the Screen on Fire With This Colourful Holi Anthem (Watch Video).

Sharing the video on social media, Nadiadwala Grandson wrote, “Colours, music, and pure Holi energy! Sikandar takes over London, Los Angeles, New York & Canada this Holi!”

In the video, fans are seen dancing to the catchy beats of the song, their faces lit up with excitement and joy. The infectious energy of the track has sparked an international dance fever, with people in various countries joining the celebrations.

Salman Khan’s unmistakable swag and powerful presence in the song have captured hearts worldwide, with his charismatic performance and energetic dance moves making "Bam Bam Bhole" a Holi anthem this year. ‘Sikandar’: Did Salman Khan Shoot for ‘Bam Bam Bhole’ Song While Nursing a Rib Injury? Here’s Why We Think So! (Watch Video).

Salman Khan’s immense popularity isn’t just limited to his home country. His global fanbase continues to grow, and the Holi celebrations reflect this widespread admiration. This video is a testament to how Salman Khan's influence and the song’s energy have brought people together, celebrating the joyous spirit of Holi on an international scale.

Get ready for an epic cinematic experience this Eid 2025! Salman Khan returns to the big screen, joined by the stunning Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar. Backed by the visionary Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by the master storyteller AR Murugadoss, the film is set to release on March 30, 2025.

