London [UK], June 9 (ANI): Newly engaged couple Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha attended the Day-3 of the ongoing India Vs Australia World Test Championship (WTC) final match at The Oval in London, on Friday.

Several pictures of Parineeti and Raghav went viral on social media in which they could be seen sitting in the stands.

The 'Uunchai' actor donned a green jacket over a white dress. She kept her hair open and completed her look with black shades.

Raghav wore a blue sweater and formal black pants.

https://twitter.com/00gurkanwal00/status/1667175537016553473

https://twitter.com/isahilchaudhary/status/1667161213875408896

Parineeti has been headlines a lot in the last several months owing to her relationship with AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

The duo exchanged rings on May 13 at Kapurthala house in New Delhi in the presence of their loved ones.

The star-studded ceremony was attended by several politicians including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, former finance minister P Chidambaram, and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray.

Before their engagement, both Raghav and Parineeti had kept mum about their relationship. Parineeti and Raghav reportedly knew each other for several years before they began dating.

The couple was recently spotted scouting for locations for weddings in Udaipur, hinting that they will follow in her cousin Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' footsteps and tie the knot in a lavish wedding in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh in 'Chamkila'. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film revolves around two popular Punjabi singers Amarjot Kaur and Amar Singh Chamkila.

The film will stream on the OTT platform Netflix. (ANI)

