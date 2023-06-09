Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha who got engaged on May 13 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi, are all set to get hitched by the end of this year. Now, as per India Today, the couple have zeroed down a location in Rajasthan. The duo are said to tie the knot at The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur. Reportedly, the property is located on the banks of Lake Pichola. However, an official confirmation on this news from the actress and politician is still awaited. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha May Tie The Knot In Rajasthan.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha Wedding Venue:

.@ParineetiChopra-@raghav_chadha wedding to be held at THIS exotic property in Udaipur? https://t.co/5vLmZsITvY — India Today Showbiz (@Showbiz_IT) June 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)