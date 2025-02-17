Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) Maharashtra Cyber has summoned content creator Ranveer Allahbadia to record his statement on February 24 in connection with the India's Got Latent show row, officials said on Monday.

"Earlier, Cyber officials had summoned Allahbadia to appear before the police, but he didn't turn up. Now they have summoned him again to join the investigation on February 24," an official said.

Also Read | 'My Fault: London' Review: Critics Have Mixed Take On Asha Banks and Matthew Broome's 'Visually Enticing and Sensually Stimulating' Romantic Drama.

Maharashtra Cyber, a cyber and information security division, is investigating the case registered against podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia and others after he triggered a massive uproar with his crass remarks about parents and sex on Samay Raina's web show "India's Got Latent".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)