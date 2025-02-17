My Fault: London, the romantic drama which has been the talk of the town for some time,e finally premiered on Amazon Prime Video last week. Released on February 13, 2025, the movie is available for streaming on the platform, and fans can tune into the romantic drama that promises chills, thrills, and romance. Starring Asha Banks and Matthew Broome, it is an adaptation of Mercedes Ron's popular novel Culpa Mia and also a remake of the 2023 Spanish film Culpa Mia (My Fault). The movie follows the story of Noah, who moves to London where her mother marries a British man and when she meets her stepbrother, and when she meets her stepbrother, an attraction is born between them. 'My Fault: London' Movie: Asha Banks and Matthew Broome As Noah and Nick in This Step-Sibling Romance Will Leave You Wanting for More!.

My Fault: London is out now, and critics who have watched the film have shared their reviews online. Reacting to Charlotte Fassler and Dani Girdwood's new film, a critic wrote, "gripping blend of romance, drama, and suspense, offering an emotionally charged narrative that keeps viewers invested." Based on the majority of reviews, the romantic drama appears to be worth watching, offering viewers a fresh take on forbidden romance and dark family secrets. Read more reviews below.

Times Now: "The film has a unique blend of romance and suspense and makes for a good watch on a gloomy day. The movie helmed by Charlotte FasslerDani, Girdwood is a gripping blend of romance, drama, and suspense, offering an emotionally charged narrative that keeps viewers invested. For those who enjoy high-stakes romance intertwined with suspense, My Fault London delivers an engaging watch, balancing forbidden love, psychological tension, and heartfelt drama."

Watch the Trailer of ‘My Fault – London’:

Screen Rant: "My Fault: London is okay. It's perfectly timed for Valentine's Day and primed to be devoured by an excitable audience. The film looks great. The cinematography is a key reason it grabbed my attention. The actors do their jobs well, and the soundtrack, albeit abrasive at times, delivers one banger after another. The Prime Video movie is limited by the fact that another recent adaptation exists, but it works within its own framework. The challenge ahead is making the sequel, if there is one, feel like it can stand on its own and not just be an imitation."

The Upcoming: "A slow-burn love story wrapped in the trappings of luxury cars, neon lights and bad boy clichés, My Fault: London is a visually enticing and sensually stimulating film starring Asha Banks and Matthew Broome. Balance in general is key to the success of Dani Girdwood and Charlotte Fassler’s film. My Fault: London in general is an exhilarating and intricate experience. It provides plenty of action without taking away from the beauty of the two characters’ blossoming relationship. Moreover, it’s visually and sonically intoxicating, and a testament to what a YA love story can look like in the hands of capable and passionate filmmakers." ‘My Fault: London’ Trailer: Asha Banks and Matthew Broome Lead Forbidden Step-Sibling Romance in UK Version of Spanish Hit ‘Culpa Mia’ (Watch Video).

After reading the above reviews, will you stream Asha Banks and Matthew Brome's My Fault: London online?

