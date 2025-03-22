Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22 (ANI): Missed watching Zakir Khan's latest stand up special 'Delulu Express' live? If so, then you all have a chance to get la aughter dose by watching his act on OTT.

Prime Video on Saturday announced the global premiere of 'Delulu Express'. It will be launched on March 27.

"All aboard the Delulu Express #DeluluExpressOnPrime, New Special, March 27," the post read on the official Instagram handle of Prime Video.

Recently, Zakir came up with 'Love Life Lafde' show on another digital platform.

Speaking about it, Zakir, in a press note earlier, said, ""The OG Sakht Launda is back, bigger, funnier, and more real than ever before! This isn't just another comedy special--this is Love Life Lafde, my own talk show. We will talk about everything --from the unspoken rules of friendship to dating disasters, and of course, chasing those big, crazy dreams that we all keep running after. We will invite our friends on the show who will bring their experiences and fun stories to the table. You get to be a part of it by sending us your problems and stories. The Sakht Launda may have been tough on the outside, but this time it's all about real conversations--jo life ke har lafde ko honestly aur humare style mein samjhaayenge, with a whole lot of laughs along the way."

Zakir Khan shot to fame in 2012 when he won the title of "India's Best Stand Up", organised by Comedy Central. (ANI)

