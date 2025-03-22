Mumbai, March 21: Dating rumors of Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda have been doing rounds for some time now. Adding fuel to the speculations, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter was snapped at Agastya's restaurant 'Project Hum' in the Versova area of Mumbai. Suhana was seen stepping out of the restaurant wearing a black tank top, paired with matching denim. She accessorized the look with a stylish handbag, wristwatch, and open hair.

Some time back, Suhana was captured enjoying a dinner date with Agastya in Mumbai. The speculated lovebirds were joined by Agastya's mom, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Numerous videos of these three leaving the restaurant circulated on social media. Rumoured Lovebirds Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda Enjoy Dinner Outing With Shweta Bachchan (Watch Video).

Suhana Khan With Rumored Beau Agastya Nanda at Versova

Suhana spotted today She has such great friends ❤#SuhanaKhan pic.twitter.com/HP6rt26ISL — N (@princesse_suee) March 21, 2025

The clip showed Agastya and Shweta making their way out of the restaurant and getting into their car, whereas Suhana was seen waiting for her ride. Suhana opted for a satin dress with a watercolor print. Her outfit for the evening was completed with a delicate golden bracelet and a chic beige handbag.

Complementing Suhana, Agastya looked dapper in a beige jacket paired with a white T-shirt and blue denim. Meanwhile, Shweta was seen in a white double-breasted blazer, layered over a white top. For those who do not know, Suhana and Agastya made their Bollywood debut together with Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies". The project further saw Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda as the core cast. Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda Spotted Together! Rumoured Couple Heads to Shah Rukh Khan’s Alibaug Farmhouse From Gateway of India (Watch Video).

Released on OTT in 2023, "The Archies" is a live-action adaptation of The Archies, a fictional rock band who appeared in the 1960's animated cartoon, "The Archie Show".

Up next, Suhana will be sharing the screen with her father Shah Rukh Khan for the first time in Siddarth Anand's "King". The highly-anticipated movie will also feature Abhishek Bachchan, and Abhay Verma in key roles. On the other hand, Agastya will star in Sriram Raghavan's "Ikkis". He will be seen playing the youngest recipient of Param Vir Chakra, Arun Khetarpal in his next.

