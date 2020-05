Entertenment News | ABBA to Release New Music This Year

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Los Angeles, May 24 (PTI) Iconic pop band ABBA will be releasing some new music later this year, says band member Bjorn Ulvaeus.

In 2018, the Swedish quartet, comprising Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, announced that they will put out new material after 35 years.

They were hoping that new music would have emerged by Christmas 2018, but they have yet to materialise.

Asked when fans could expect some new music, Ulvaeus told CNBC, "I think sometime this year. Yes, I think so."

They won't reunite to perform together on stage, the singer-producer added.

His comments follow Andersson's who said in February that ABBA was hoping to release some new music in 2020.

A new song titled "I Still Have Faith In You" was due to premiere on the BBC in December 2018, to be followed up by another fresh track "Don't Shut Me Down", but neither was released.

It is unclear whether the new music Ulvaeus mentioned includes these songs.

The pop band, formed in Sweden in 1972, have sold over 400 million albums in their career with includes all-time hits such as "Mamma Mia", "Dancing Queen", "Chiquitita" and "Super Trooper" among others.

ABBA have not publicly performed since 1982. PTI

