Mumbai, Aug 25 (PTI) Streaming platform ZEE5 on Tuesday announced that music composer AR Rahman has come on board as a presenter for their upcoming original film "Atkan Chatkan".

Touted as a rhythmic tale about hope and burning desire, the movie will start streaming from September 5.

According to Rahman, "Atkan Chatkan" is a perfect example of hope.

"'Atkan Chatkan' is a story that is enriched with so much heart and hope. We are finally sharing it with the world on a global platform such as ZEE5. The rhythm of these kid's dream will beat with such passion, it is a perfect example of hope," the Oscar-winning composer said in a statement.

The film revolves around a 12-year-old tea delivery boy named Guddu, whose passion is to observe, listen and create new sounds that he finds rhythm in almost everything.

Through his daily mundane life, he forms a band with other three street children (Maadhav, Chuttan and Mithi) who work near his tea stall. The story progresses as they take part in the biggest music competition of the city.

The question is, will they be able to fulfil their ultimate dream by performing on the biggest stage? Or will the street remain as their only chance of hope?

"Atkan Chatkan" features Lydian Nadhaswaram, a noted child pianist and Rahman's protege, in the lead as Guddu.

It also stars Sachin Chaudhary as Chuttan, Yash Rane as Madhav, and Tamanna Dipak as Mithi.

The film is written and directed by Saumyy Shivhare, produced by Lokaa Entertainment PLC and presented by Rahman. Noted percussionist Sivamani is the music director on the film.

Aparna Acharekar, programming head, ZEE5 India said they are happy to present unique, progressive and meaningful cinema to the audience with films like "Chintu Ka Birthday", "Pareeksha", "Mee Raqsam" and now, "Atkan Chatkan".

