SAB TV's favourite sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will soon see two new entrants in the show soon. Recently there were reports of the show's lead actors Neha Mehta aka Anjali Bhabhi and Gurucharan Singh Sodhi had decided to walk out of the show. There were reports of how actors Sunayna Fozdar and Balvinder Singh Suri had been roped in for the show as the replacements. The actors confirmed their entry in the show. Their entry will air in the show during the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Veteran Actor Rakesh Bedi Enters the Show (Details Inside).

Says Sunayna, "It is an honour to be part of a TV serial that is loved so much not only in India but also globally. I am thankful to Neela Film Productions, especially Asit ji for having faith in me to play the role of Anjali Mehta. The character of Taarak Mehta’s wife is integral to the show as is every other character." Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Neha Mehta aka Anjali Bhabhi to Get Replaced by Sunayana Fozdar on the Show?.

She continued, "It was a challenge to fit into the character which has been so successful and popular for over 12 years, but the team has been extremely supportive. I will strive to maintain the character’s essence, as much a loving wife as she is conscious about health and dishing out healthy diets for Taarak." Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dil Toh Pagal Hai Actor Balvinder Singh Roped In To Replace Gurucharan Singh as Mr Sodhi?.

Balvinder revealed, "Sodhi’s character in the show is jovial, bursting with life, loves his wife and son dearly, and is the kind of friend who his neighbours can rely on for anything. But most importantly, the character is that of a Sardar ji, a Punjabi and I being one will definitely help me ease into the character seamlessly. At the same time, I also wish to thank the creative team for their support in helping me smoothly transition into the nuances of character, the style, and the traits. I am grateful to Asit Bhai for giving me this wonderful opportunity to be part of an iconic show,”

Last month, the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completed 12 years of being on-air and continues to remain one of the most loved shows and also one that rakes in great numbers on the TRP charts.

