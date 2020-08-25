Sonu Sood who has become a savior of sorts for many who have been facing challenges due to their economic conditions amid the COVID-19 crisis recently came to the rescue of students too as he spoke up about the postponement of the JEE and NEET exams. The actor in his recent tweet requested the government to postpone exams amid the current situation due to the pandemic. Sonu Sood in his tweet mentioned how students shouldn't have to put their lives at risk and that we must protect them in this COVID-19 crisis. Sonu Sood Warns A Fake Twitter User To Stop Cheating Innocent People Under His Name (View Tweet).

Taking to Twitter, Sonu Sood wrote, “It’s my request to (the) government of India, to postpone the #Neet/#JEE exams in the current situation of the country! In the given #COVID19 situation, we should care utmost & not risk the lives of students! #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID." The actor has been making sure to help anyone and everyone within his reach amid this tough time and it is impressive how the actor has now also come in support of students who have been panicking with the government's decision to continue conducting the examinations. Sonu Sood on 'New Mission': After Facilitating Return of Migrants, Actor to Help Repatriate Indian Students From Georgia.

Check Out Sonu Sood's Tweet Here:

It's my request to government of India, to postpone the #Neet/#JEE exams in the current situation of the country! In the given #COVID19 situation, we should care utmost & not risk the lives of students! #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID@EduMinOfIndia @PMOIndia — sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 25, 2020

For the uninitiated, the exams for JEE are scheduled from September 1, and those for NEET are scheduled from September 13. While several netizens have been calling for the postponement of these exams, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg called the schedule of exams “deeply unfair” and called for postponing the exams.

