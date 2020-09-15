Mumbai, Sep 15 (PTI) Actor Gaurav Chopraa and wife Hitisha Cheranda have become parents to a baby boy.

The actor took to Instagram on Monday night to announce the news of the baby's arrival and shared a picture of a placard on his door which read "It's a boy."

Also Read | Jaya Bachchan Raises Issue Of ‘Conspiracy to Defame Bollywood’ In Monsoon Session Of Parliament, Says ‘People Who Made Their Name in This Industry Now Call It Gutter’.

Last month, Chopraa lost both his parents within a span of 10 days and said having a baby at such a time was "divine intervention."

"19-08-2020, 29-08-2020 and 14-09-2020. Enlightenment in three dates. The meaning of life, explained in this short span of time.

Also Read | Tommy Lee Jones Birthday Special: From The Fugitive to Men in Black – a Look at Some of his Brilliant Roles.

"A roller coaster ride, a cycle never ending, an emotional and physical test and then divine intervention and a bountiful blessing today," the actor wrote.

Chopraa, 41, thanked his fans for their continued love and said it has been his "strength."

The actor, best known for featuring on the TV show "Uttaran" and "Bigg Boss" season 10, got married in a private ceremony in 2018.

He was last seen on screen in this year's medical drama "Sanjivani".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)