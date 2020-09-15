Tommy Lee Jones, the brilliant actor, known for some memorable performances celebrates his birthday today. Jones who has managed to score four Academy Award nominations bagged his first Oscar for his role of U.S. Marshal in 1993 release The Fugitive. The movie did go down in the history as one of the best performances in his filmy career. The Fugitive will always find a place in our list of best movies starring Tommy Lee Jones and we bet there's no one individual who would challenge our belief. As the veteran actor gets ready to celebrate his big birthday, we take a look at some of his amazing performances. Hollywood Legends Morgan Freeman, Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones Unite for Comeback Trail – Read Deets.

The Fugitive

Starring Harrison Ford who plays the role of a wrongly convicted prisoner on the run, The Fugitive also had Tommy Lee Jones as a smart cop assigned to bring Ford down. Jones was brilliant in his role as a cop who is only interested in doing his job. He even bagged his first Oscar for his stupendous performance in this action thriller.

Lincoln

Directed by Steven Spielberg, Lincoln had Tommy Lee Jones playing a senator who's fiercely dedicated to having slavery abolished. The film was brilliant, the direction was equally marvellous and most importantly, its star cast was promising and powerful.

No Country for Old Men

This epic movie sees Tommy Lee Jones play the role of a sheriff who's hunting Josh Brolin's character. While Javier Bardem played the prime antagonist, Jones is the righteous, morally correct sheriff who's trying to understand the violence he has encountered.

Men in Black

Who doesn't know Men in Black? Jones and Will Smith collaborate for this big sci-fi franchise wherein they work for a secret mysterious organisation that keep an eye on aliens on the Earth.

Rolling Thunder

Jones plays the role of a US army soldier who returns from the torturous Vietnam war with his friend (William Devane). While Devane sets out to kill the local criminals to satiate his violent quest, Jones being his good friend, helps him locate those.

