Los Angeles, Jul 24 (PTI) Singer Justin Bieber has unveiled new dates forHIS world tour which he had to postpone in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer's "Changes" tour was set to kickstart in 2020 but got pushed to 2021 due to the pandemic which has claimed the lives of over 146,000 people in the US.

Also Read | Dil Bechara: 5 Things You Should Expect to Happen While Watching Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Film on Disney+ Hotstar.

"New world tour dates for 2021. Looking forward to seeing you all when it is safe," Bieber wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

The 45-date tour, now simply called "The Justin Bieber World Tour", will commence on June 2, 2021 in San Diego at the Pechanga Arena.

Also Read | Dil Bechara: Rhea Chakraborty Pens an Emotional Note Ahead of Late Boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Film's Premiere.

The tour also includes 19 new arena dates, including stops at New York City, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago and other cities.

It will conclude in Sacramento, California on August 15 at the Golden 1 Centre.

Kehlani and Jaden Smith who were originally scheduled to support the tour will not be appearing on the new dates as new support will be added at a later date.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)