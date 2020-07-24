Sushant Singh Rajput's posthumous release Dil Bechara is all set to go digital on Disney Plus Hotstar at 7.30 PM IST. And so fans, as well as celebrities, have been pouring love on the late actor and are eagerly waiting for the time to arrive. Since morning, hashtag 'Dil Bechara Day' has been the top trend on Twitter. The countdown has begun, however, fans were waiting for a special message from Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and well here is she speaking her heart out via a post. As the actress took to her social media and penned an emotional note. Dil Bechara: Before Romancing Sushant Singh Rajput in His Last Film, Did You Know Sanjana Sanghi Had Appeared in These Ranbir Kapoor, Irrfan Khan Movies? (Watch Videos).

Rhea shared a photo of the late actor from Dil Bechara and mentioned a few words which will make you teary-eyed. Expressing how difficult it will be for her to watch Sushant for the last time on screen, she added even though, she will gather all her strength to watch him. "It will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you. You are here with me , I know you are ....I will celebrate you and your love, The Hero of my life ..I know you will be watching this with us," she wrote. Dil Bechara: Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Kartik Aaryan Start Countdown for Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Release as #DilBecharaDay Trends on Twitter.

Check Out Rhea Chakraborty's Post Below:

Indeed, the post by Rhea is very sentimental and no one can actually understand the pain she might have gone through while writing those words. Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra. The film is based on the bestselling novel by John Green namely The Fault In Our Stars.

Earlier, Sushant's fans have trended #DilBecharaOnBigScreen after the makers announced that it will release on an OTT platform. However, due to the pandemic, digital was a smarter move. Stay tuned!

