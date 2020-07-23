Mumbai, Jul 23 (PTI) Filmmaker Geetu Mohandas' Malayalam-Hindi bilingual film "Moothon" is set to stream on ZEE5 from July 24.

The film stars Nivin Pauly, Sobhita Dhulipala and Shashank Arora in key roles.

"Moothon" revolves around a 14-year-old who travels to Mumbai from Lakshadweep in search of his elder brother but gets trapped in the underbelly of the city.

Nivin took to Twitter and shared a poster of the film, writing, "'Moothon' premiering on #Zee5! Don't miss it!"

"Moothon" is co-produced by Anurag Kashyap, who has also penned the Hindi dialogues of the film.

Nivin, 35, also announced that the film has been selected for the New York Indian Film Festival, getting nominated across four categories- best film, best director, best actor and best child actor.

The drama-thriller premiered at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival, followed by the 21st Jio MAMI Mumbai Film festival, where it was the opening movie.

"Moothon" is Geetu's second feature, after "Liar's Dice" in 2014 which was India's official entry to the Oscars.

