Actor Ranvir Shorey has been one of the actors who has been vocal about the pressures 'outsiders' face in the industry and in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the actor has been opening up about the same on Twitter and other media interactions. Recently, the actor got into a war of words on Twitter with director Anurag Kashayp. It all started after Ranvir hinted at a few independent filmmakers being hypocritical and called out how they are 'flunkies' to Bollywood bigwigs. This tweet irked a reaction from Anurag Kashyap who further asked Shorey to take names and wondered if his potshot was at Anurag himself. Ranvir Shorey and Anurag Kashyap Get Into a Heated Discussion on Twitter After Former Calls Out 'Hypocrisy of Independent Film-Crusaders'.

In a recent interaction with TOI, Shorey spoke about his Twitter spat with the director and mentioned that it was a mere 'misunderstanding'. He said, "Anurag is a friend of mine. It was a minor misunderstanding we had that got a lot of attention because it was on a public platform, that is also very high on drama. I was actually referring to a number of bloggers, journalists, critics, actors and filmmakers, who made an identity for themselves as crusaders of independent cinema but are now trying to shut down someone who’s raising their voice against injustices in the mainstream system."Ranvir Shorey Mocks Nepotism in Bollywood with a Series of Tweets Narrating Inside Stories.

Ranvir's Twitter Discussion With Anurag Kashyap:

So many independent-film-crusaders have turned mainstream-bollywood-flunkies now. These are the same people who used to rant 24/7 about the “system” for attention before they were given entry into the pearly gates of mainstream Bollywood. #Hypocrisy much? — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) July 21, 2020

On the whole insider-outsider debate that has currently taken over with several actors commenting on the situation, Ranvir revealed that he has grown up watching the film industry since childhood and has seen the politics of the business first hand. The actor even called himself an "an insider, who has been treated as an outsider"in his recent interview.

