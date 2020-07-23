Amitabh Bachchan who recently tested positive for coronavirus and has been hospitalised at Mumbai's Nanavati hospital. The veteran actor and his son Abhishek Bachchan were reported to have tested positive for coronavirus on July 11. Among the other Bachchan family members, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan had also tested positive whereas Jaya Bachchan tested negative for coronavirus. While the actor has been keeping his fans updated with his condition through social media, it was earlier reported that the actor had tested negative for the novel virus. Although, the actor has now clarified on Twitter that these reports are fake. Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Admitted To Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

While several reports stated that the actor's second COVID-19 test had come negative and also claimed that Big B may soon be discharged from the hospital, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to call out these fake reports. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "this news is incorrect, irresponsible, fake and an incorrigible LIE !!" After Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Confirms Testing Positive For COVID-19.

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan's Tweet Here:

.. this news is incorrect , irresponsible , fake and an incorrigible LIE !! https://t.co/uI2xIjMsUU — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 23, 2020

There hasn't been any health update provided on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan's condition as of now. Both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan had taken to their social media to inform their fans and friends after they tested positive.

