Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Some areas of Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive rainfall on Friday, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Rain/thundershowers and lightning very likely during next 3 hours at isolated places over Lucknow, Barabanki, Unnao, Sitapur, Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Rampur, Raebareli, Kannauj, Ayodhya districts and adjoining areas," the IMD said.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 12 Launch Could be Postponed to October, New Apple iPad & Apple Watch Likely to be Launched in September: Report.

Delhi experienced heavy rains at the early hours of Friday. Waterlogging was seen near New Delhi Railway Station, at an underpass in the Dwarka area on Thursday following rainfall. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)