Faizabad Commissioner Hands over Charge of Ram Temple Site Receiver

Faizabad, Feb 5 (PTI) Faizabad Commissioner MP Aggarwal handed over the charge of the receiver of the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya to a member of the newly formed trust for the construction of a Ram temple on Thursday.

Before the Ayodhya verdict, the Faizabad commissioner was responsible for security and maintaining status quo at the then disputed site.

The Union government on Thursday constituted a trust called the "Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra".

The receiver's charge was handed over at a press conference to Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra from Ayodhya.

The Supreme Court on October 24, 1994 had appointed the Faizabad Commissioner as the receiver of the site.

Apart from the district collector who will an ex-officio member of the trust, Anil Mishra, a homoeopathic doctor, and Mahant Dinendra Das of the Nirmohi Akhara have also been appointed to the 15-member body from Ayodhya.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)