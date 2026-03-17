Mumbai, March 17: The Israeli military reportedly conducted an overnight airstrike targeting Ali Larijani, the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, according to Israeli media reports on Tuesday, March 17. While several outlets have claimed the security chief was the intended mark, his current condition remains unconfirmed and his fate unclear. Official sources in Jerusalem and Tehran have yet to release a definitive statement regarding whether Larijani was killed, injured, or if he successfully evaded the strike.

The operation follows a significant escalation in regional tensions, coming just 24 hours after Larijani publicly called for greater unity among Muslim-majority nations in opposition to Israel and the United States. ‘Which Side Are You on?’: Ali Larijani Slams Muslim Countries for Silence As Iran Faces US-Israel ‘Aggression’.

Israel Targets the Security Leadership of Iran

Reports of the strike first surfaced in the Times of Israel, suggesting that Israeli intelligence had identified a window of opportunity to strike Larijani's position. As the head of the National Security Council, Larijani is one of the most influential figures in Iran’s military and diplomatic hierarchy, responsible for coordinating the country’s defense strategies and its "steadfast" resistance policy. The strike is viewed as part of a broader Israeli campaign to neutralize high-ranking Iranian officials involved in regional proxy operations and security planning.

Context of the Escalation Against Ali Larijani

On Monday, only a day before the reported strike, Larijani had issued a stern message to the Muslim world. He expressed disappointment over what he described as a lack of collective support for Tehran during recent periods of "American-Zionist aggression." In his address, Larijani claimed that recent maneuvers by Western powers were aimed at the "dismantling of Iran" and referenced the martyrdom of previous military commanders and civilian leaders. His rhetoric underscored a hardening of Tehran's stance amid ongoing negotiations and military friction.

Military Activity Update

The reported targeting of Larijani occurs amidst a flurry of other military developments:

Baghdad Operations: Iranian-linked drones reportedly targeted the US Embassy and a hotel in Baghdad earlier this week.

Iranian-linked drones reportedly targeted the US Embassy and a hotel in Baghdad earlier this week. Border Tensions: Clashes between various state-sponsored groups and regional militias continue to intensify, further complicating the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East.

Tehran's Response and Regional Impact

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Iranian government has maintained silence regarding Larijani's whereabouts. In recent months, similar strikes have led to a pattern of delayed confirmations from Tehran while it assesses the internal impact and prepares its response. Regional analysts suggest that if Larijani is confirmed to have been hit, it would represent a substantial blow to the Islamic Republic's security architecture. The Supreme National Security Council plays a pivotal role in the transition of power and the management of Iran's sensitive regional files, including its relationships with Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Times of Israel), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2026 02:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).