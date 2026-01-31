The International Cricket Council (ICC) has finally released the official song of the Men's T20 World Cup 2026 today. It is composed and sung by music sensation Anirudh Ravichander. The song is titled "Feel the Thrill". ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-Up Schedule Revealed.

Taking to their X handle, ICC shared the video of the song, which features iconic moments of the T20 World Cup. The English lyrics are penned by Heisenberg, while the Hindi lyrics are penned by Raqueeb Alam. While sharing the song, ICC wrote, "A song made for the biggest stage. The wait is over. The magic is here. Presenting the Official Event Song of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026: Feel it. Sing it. Live it "

Watch Official Music Video of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Anthem ‘Feel the Trill’:

Anirudh Ravichander is known for his music composition in films like Jailer, Jawan, Master, Beast, Leo, Indian 2 and others. He is now considered one of the most popular choices of producers and directors in the film industry.

As for the upcoming World Cup, India is a part of Group A with arch-rivals Pakistan, Namibia, the Netherlands and the USA and will start their campaign against the USA in Mumbai on February 7. Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Jersey Launch Postponed Amid Boycott Speculation: Report.

The clash with arch-rivals Pakistan will take place at Colombo on February 15. If Team India pulls off a successful title defence, they will become the first team to defend their T20 WC title, and this will mark their third T20 WC trophy, making them the most successful team in the tournament's history.

India T20 WC squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh.