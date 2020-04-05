First COVID-19 Death in Maharashtra's Marathwada Region

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): The first coronavirus-related death has been reported in Marathwada region of Maharashtra, according to sources at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH)."On Sunday a 58-year-old man died at the GMCH in Aurangabad," said sources.According to sources, he was admitted on April 3 after he showed symptoms of the virus. He died on Sunday afternoon.Earlier, a 21-year-old youth and a 45-year-old housewife were confirmed positive of coronavirus.Till now the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region has reached eight, including one death and a 59-year-old lady who got cured.As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is 490, including 42 cured/discharged/migrated and 24 deaths. (ANI)

