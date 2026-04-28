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A playful sibling rivalry has been sparked in Bollywood, courtesy of filmmaker Farah Khan. During the latest episode of her popular cooking vlog, the Om Shanti Om director visited the Mumbai residence of Aparshakti Khurana, where she dropped a "sorry-not-sorry" bombshell regarding the two Khurana brothers. 'Michael': Farah Khan Posts Throwback Picture With Pop Legend Michael Jackson, Roots for His Biopic Amid Poor Response From Critics (View Post)

Farah Khan Compares Khurrana Brothers

Accompanied by her longtime cook, Dilip, Farah was seen enjoying Aparshakti’s hospitality when she decided to weigh in on the brothers' acting chops. Turning to the Stree 2 star, she candidly shared her perspective on their comedic skills. "Ayushmann is there, of course, but sometimes I feel your comic timing is better than his. Sorry, Ayushmann," Farah quipped, leaving Aparshakti in fits of laughter. While Ayushmann Khurrana is celebrated for his social message dramedies, Aparshakti has carved a niche as a scene-stealer in some of Bollywood’s biggest ensemble comedies, a fact Farah was quick to acknowledge despite her initial scepticism.

Farah Khan Recalls First Meeting With Aparshakti Khurrana

Farah looked back at her first meeting with Aparshakti, which took place while he was working as a Radio Jockey (RJ) during the promotions of her 2007 blockbuster Om Shanti Om. She admitted she didn't initially see his cinematic potential. "When he was entering films, I thought, ‘How will an RJ make it here?’ but he’s done so well, yaar," she admitted. "Not only that, he has become such a good actor too." Farah also gave fans a tour of Aparshakti's home, jokingly describing the decor as a cross between the grandeur of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali set and her own vibrant Om Shanti Om aesthetic. Farah Khan Makes ‘Google Giggle’ As Filmmaker Interacts With CEO Sundar Pichai (See Post)

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Aparshakti Khurrana’s Next Film

Since his debut in Aamir Khan’s Dangal, Aparshakti has transitioned from a dependable supporting actor in hits like Stree and Luka Chuppi to a critically acclaimed lead. His recent performance in the web series Jubilee and the spy-thriller Berlin have solidified his reputation for versatility. Fans can next see Aparshakti leading the comedy Badtameez Gill, directed by Navjot Gulati. The film, which also stars Vaani Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, is expected to showcase the very comic timing that Farah Khan so highly praised.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Farah Khan YouTube Channel). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 06:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).