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Cricket Cricket PBKS vs RR Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, IPL 2026 Punjab Kings host Rajasthan Royals in Match 40 of IPL 2026. Get all the details on live streaming via JioHotstar, TV telecast channels, and free viewing options in India and abroad.

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Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Streaming: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season continues its high-octane run tonight, Tuesday, 28 April, as the league-leading Punjab Kings (PBKS) face off against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Match 40 will be hosted at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, a venue that has quickly become synonymous with record-breaking scores this year. You can follow Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match scorecard.

With Punjab aiming to defend their unbeaten streak and Rajasthan looking to break into the top three, fans can follow the action through various digital and television platforms across the globe.

PBKS vs RR Match Schedule and Venue Details

The match is scheduled for a prime-time start, with the flip of the coin occurring 30 minutes before the first ball.

Fixture: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (Match 40)

Date: Tuesday, 28 April 2026

Time: 19:30 IST (Toss at 19:00 IST)

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur PBKS vs RR Live Streaming in India

For the 2026 season, the digital rights for the IPL are held by the JioStar network. Consequently, the match will be streamed exclusively via the JioHotstar app and website. Mullanpur, Chandigarh Weather and Rain Forecast for PBKS vs RR IPL 2026 Match.

Digital Access: Viewers can watch the live stream on the JioHotstar app available on Android, iOS, and various Smart TV platforms (including Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV).

Language Options: The stream features commentary in over 12 languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali.

Free Viewing Options: While the free-to-play model that existed in previous years has shifted, many Indian telecom providers like Jio, Airtel, and Vi offer specific prepaid and postpaid recharge plans that bundle a JioHotstar subscription. PBKS vs RR Television Telecast in India: Star Sports

Fans who prefer traditional television viewing can catch the action on the Star Sports Network, which serves as the official broadcaster for the linear TV market in India.

Primary Channels: Star Sports 1 (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, and their respective HD counterparts.

Regional Coverage: Dedicated regional feeds are available on Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Ultra-HD Experience: For the first time, select DTH providers like Tata Play and Airtel Digital TV are offering the match on the Star Sports 4K channel for a premium viewing experience. What to Expect: Pitch and Conditions

The Mullanpur surface is expected to be a "batter's paradise," with an average first-innings winning score of 212 this season. While an orange alert for thunderstorms has been issued for the region, current hourly forecasts suggest the clouds may clear just in time for the toss. If rain does occur, the resulting humidity could make the dew factor significant, prompting the toss-winning captain to bowl first.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (JioHotstar). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 06:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).