Viral Video: 'Dhurandhar' Star Sara Arjun Rejects ‘Next Deepika Padukone’ Label; Cites Alia Bhatt as Inspiration While Seeking Unique Identity (Watch Video)

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A nostalgic video clip of actress Sara Arjun has taken social media by storm, earning the Dhurandhar star widespread praise for her maturity and self-assuredness. The clip, which appears to have been filmed by her mother during Sara's childhood, captures the young actress articulating a career philosophy that many find remarkably "sorted" for her age. Madhubala Biopic: ‘Dhurandhar’ Star Sara Arjun To Play ‘Venus of Indian Cinema’ in Sanjay Leela Bhansali-Backed OTT Release? Here’s What We Know.

Sara Arjun Viral Throwback Video - Watch

Sara Arjun revealed that her inspirations among Hindi actresses are Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, but she also said she wants to be “#SaraArjun” only ❤️#Dhurandhar #Dhurandhar2‌ #Dhurandhar‌TheRevenge #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/VmSG5LIDJg — Aditi (@Aditi289867132) April 26, 2026

Sara Arjun’s Throwback Goes Viral

In the trending video on X (formerly Twitter), a young Sara is asked who her role model in Bollywood is. While she was quick to name two of the industry's biggest powerhouses, she was equally firm about maintaining her own individuality. "I really like Alia Bhatt; I admire her acting skills as well. In fact, I am a huge fan of both Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone," Sara says in the clip. "However, neither of them is my role model in the strict sense; rather, they are my inspirations. Ultimately, though, I simply want to be Sara Arjun. I don't want to be a carbon copy of anyone." The actress, who recently achieved massive fame playing Yelina in Aditya Dhar’s record-breaking spy-thriller Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has consistently impressed critics with her performance. This throwback video has now added a layer of visionary to her public persona.

Sara Arjun Fans Praise Her Individuality

The digital community has rallied behind Sara’s rejection of the "Next Big Thing" labels often forced upon young actors. X users have been showering the actress with praise, highlighting her clarity of thought. "At such a tender age, this girl possesses the confidence to forge her own individual identity," wrote one admirer. "Stop calling Sara the 'new Deepika' or the 'new Alia.' Everyone wants to move forward by making a name for themselves," another post read, echoing Sara's sentiments from the video. Sara Arjun To Play Madhubala? ‘Dhurandhar’ Star Joins Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jasmeet K Reen for Legendary Biopic.

Sara Arjun’s Career Evolution

At 19, Sara Arjun is successfully transitioning from a celebrated child artist into a leading lady of the Indian film industry. Following the historic box-office success of the Dhurandhar franchise, she is currently in the middle of a "new phase" of her career, focusing on character-driven roles that align with her goal of carving a distinct identity. Her portrayal of Yelina has not only won over the domestic audience but has also established her as a global face for the franchise. As this old video goes viral, it serves as a reminder that Sara’s current success was built on a foundation of early self-awareness and ambition.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 05:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).