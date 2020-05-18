Following Are the Top Foreign Stories at 2000 Hours FGN16 UK-INDIA-HANIF

World. (File Image)

Beijing/Geneva, May 18 (PTI) President Xi Jinping on Monday announced a USD two billion fund to help countries hit by the COVID-19 as he firmly backed the World Health Organisation and its leadership, amid the growing pressure faced by China over the global spread of the deadly virus and the criticism from his US counterpart Donald Trump. By K J M Varma

WHO chief pledges probe of virus response

Geneva: The head of the World Health Organization says he will begin an independent evaluation of the UN health agency's response to the coronavirus pandemic “at the earliest appropriate moment.”

China to hold Parliament session from May 21 as COVID-19 abates

Beijing: China on Monday announced that the annual Parliament session, which was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak, would be held here from May 21 to showcase the country's return to normalcy following the pandemic. By K J M Varma

President Trump honours 10-year-old Indian-American girl for COVID-19 help

Washington: Sravya Annappareddy, a 10-year-old Indian-American girl, has been honoured by President Donald Trump for donating cookies to nurses and firefighters and sending personalised greeting cards to healthcare workers fighting COVID-19 pandemic in the US, the worst affected country in the world.

UK's ‘historic' post-Brexit visa strategy back in Parliament

London: The UK's "historic" new strategy for visas and immigration, which is pitched as a points-based system established on skills rather than the country of origin, returned to the House of Commons on Monday.

By Aditi Khanna

Aus hails global support for COVID-19 probe, expresses confidence of positive outcome at WHO meet

Melbourne: Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Monday hailed the global support for a comprehensive investigation into the handling of the COVID-19 outbreak and expressed confidence of a positive outcome for the motion for an independent probe at the WHO virtual meeting. By Natasha Chaku

WHO is irreplaceable: UN chief

United Nations: The WHO is “irreplaceable” and needs enhanced resources especially to provide support to the developing countries facing the “devastating” impact of COVID-19, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Monday, amid criticism of the global health agency's handling of the pandemic. By Yoshita Singh

Indian worker in UAE fired for 'Islamobhobic' social media posts

Dubai: An Indian working in a mining company in the UAE has become the latest expatriate to have lost his job for "Islamophobic" social media posts, a media report said on Monday.

Coronavirus: Stranded Indians in US ask India to operate more evacuation flights

Houston: Thousands of Indians, including students, stranded in the US for weeks due to the COVID-19 related travel restrictions, are urging the government to operate additional flights to evacuate them and add more departure cities like Houston and Dallas with sizeable Indian population. By Seema Hakhu Kachru

Nepal's coronavirus cases cross 300 mark; 2 dead

Kathmandu: The coronavirus cases in Nepal on Monday crossed the 300 mark after nine more patients were tested positive for the COVID-19, a health official said. By Shirish B Pradhan

Singapore reports 305 new coronavirus cases

Singapore: Singapore on Monday reported 305 new COVID-19 cases, the smallest increase in over a month, due to fewer tests being processed at laboratories, taking the country's total count to 28,343. By Gurdip Singh

COVID-19 pandemic highlighted ‘crucial role' of UN: Next General Assembly President

United Nations: The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the crucial role of the UN and its agencies and is a stark reminder of the importance of effective multilateralism, said veteran Turkish diplomat who, as the only candidate for the top job, is slated to lead the historic 75th session of the General Assembly which begins in September. By Yoshita Singh

Obama was 'grossly incompetent president': Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Sunday called his predecessor Barak Obama a ‘grossly incompetent president'. By Lalit K Jha. PTI TEAM

